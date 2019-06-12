PERRY, Ga. — The city of Perry is in full holiday swing with the start of their 3rd annual Perry Festival of Trees.

The Perry Welcome Center is decked out with Christmas decorations and 19 themed Christmas trees. Each tree has a special theme and was decorated by a local Perry organization.

The Perry Fire Department, Perry Players, and Georgia National Fairgrounds have all entered their trees into the competition.

Festivalgoers can vote for their favorites and a winner will be announced at the end of the festival.

The festival was inspired by a similar tree celebration held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

"We had the opportunity to go to the festival of trees there and we were just wowed," says Perry Festival of Trees committee member Ellie Loudermilk. "So we brought the idea back and talked it over with some community members and make it happen."

Loudermilk helped decorate a historic Perry-themed tree with framed vintage of iconic Perry spots.

"The beauty we're surrounded with whether it's a snow village or the nutcracker display or the beauty of the trees," says Loudermilk. "I just love it. It makes the season for me."

While visiting, kids can also create their own personalized paper ornaments and stick snowmen.

The festival runs from December 3-14 at the Perry Welcome Center at 101 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard.

