3rd suspect charged with murder after body found under mattress in west Macon

A man walking on Churchill Street in Macon found a body under a mattress at an illegal dump site

MACON, Ga. — A third person has now been charged with murder after a man’s body was found under a mattress at an illegal dump site in west Macon.

According to a news release, Damian Felton was arrested Monday on drug and gun charges unrelated to the death of Amond Norwood.

Investigators later identified him as one of the suspects and on Wednesday, issued warrants on charges of murder and concealing the death of another.

Felton is being held without bond.

Those charges stem from a homicide that happened on May 7. A man walking on Churchill Street in Macon found a body under a mattress and called 911.

The first suspect, 45-year-old Margaton Dudley, was arrested on Friday and facing charges of murder and concealing the death of another. He is being held without bond.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Jerome Beasley, was arrested Tuesday after investigators were tipped off about his location.