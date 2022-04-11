4 Albany men charged with car break-ins in Perry, Houston County

According to a news release from Perry Police, it started with calls about car break-ins and one stolen car around 5 a.m. Saturday.

PERRY, Ga. — Four men from Albany are in custody after a series of weekend car break-ins in Perry and Houston County.

Deputies responded to a call for suspicious persons pulling on car door handles in the Doublegate subdivision.

The deputy then saw a car without headlights pull into the driveway of a home in the 100-block of Willowgate Drive. The four men ran away and were later arrested.

The following areas were hit: High Land Park at Sugarloaf, Rainsong Trail, Grayton Way, Hampton Apartment Complex, Doublegate subdivision, and the Candler Park subdivision.

The four men – ages 20, 19, 18 and 18 – are charged with multiple counts of entering auto, one count of motor vehicle theft, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and obstruction of an officer.

Anyone with information in the case can call Perry Police Lt. Gilliam at 478-988-2834 or Houston County Sgt. Jones at 478-542-2085.