4 candidates qualify to replace Warner Robins councilman Daron Lee

Lee resigned in Oct. 2020 due to family health issues

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is about the resignation of Councilman Lee, which prompted the need for an election.

Warner Robins voters now know their choices as they get ready to head back to the polls in March to fill a city council seat.

The vacancy came after Councilman Daron Lee resigned in October. Now, the field is set for the March 16 special election.

Qualifying ended Friday for the race and four people are running: Catherine Harless, Derek Mack, David Reid and Jeffrey Walker.

If you want to vote, you have until Feb. 16 to register.

Be sure to stick with with 13WMAZ for updates on early voting as well as candidate profiles as we get closer to Election Day.