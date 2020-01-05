MACON, Ga. — Four people are in custody and charged with a series of business burglaries across Bibb County.

According to a news release, deputies have been investigating several burglaries over the last few months where the suspects were entering with a saw, sledgehammer or crowbar.

Safes inside the businesses were then cut open or removed.

Search warrants were executed around the county Tuesday and investigators found what they believe to be the tools that the suspects used to enter the businesses.

They also found items matching the description of things taken from the stores, including clothes, cigarettes, TVs. Six guns and three vehicles were also recovered.

The suspects were identified as:

51-year-old Frankie Barnes - He’s charged with two counts of Burglary (2nd degree felony), and Violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. He’s accused of burglarizing Tailor & Ellis Murphy and Vineville Beverage & Cigar.

32-year-old Antuane Simmons – He’s charged with two counts of Burglary (2nd degree felony) and Violation of the Georgia RICO Act. He’s accused of burglarizing Tailor & Ellis Murphy and Vineville Beverage & Cigar.

31-year-old Cornelius Redding – He’s charged with one count of Burglary (2nd degree felony), Violation of the Georgia RICO Act, and Probation Violation. He’s accused of burglarizing the KFC on Forsyth Rd.

31-year-old Margo Watts – She’s charged with one count of Theft by taking, one count of Theft by receiving and Violation of the Georgia RICO Act. She’s accused of theft at the S&A Grocery on Rocky Creek Road.

The four are suspected of being involved in additional burglaries and the sheriff’s office says it’s likely more charges will be added.

