4 dead after two-car wreck in Wilkinson County

Two cars collided on the Fall Line Freeway shortly after midnight, killing four and hospitalizing two others

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — At least four people were killed in an overnight accident in Wilkinson County.

According to Coroner Billy Matthews, the accident happened right after midnight Wednesday on Mt. Pleasant Church Road on the Fall Line Freeway.

He says two vehicles collided, a pickup truck and a small four-door car. Six people total were in the two vehicles, with three in each.

A total of four people died – three at the scene and a fourth at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as:

25-year-old Richard Talbot, from Milledgeville;

Dalton Merritt, from Milledgeville;

31-year-old Jontavious Ingram, from Tennille;

77-year-old Katte Peacock, from Sandersville.

Matthews did not know about the condition of the other two people that were hospitalized.

The accident is under investigation by Georgia State Patrol. They have not yet returned our requests for more information.