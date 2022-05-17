4 hospitalized after rescue at Amerson River Park in Macon

Rescue crews recovered four people, including one person who was assisting in the rescue.

MACON, Ga. — Four people are in the hospital after being rescued by Bibb crews at Amerson River Park Tuesday evening.

According to Bibb County Fire Chief Shane Edwards, the call came in around 6:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at the river park.

When they made it to the scene, rescue crews were able to recover four people, including one person who was assisting in the rescue.

Edwards says all four people were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.