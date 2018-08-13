The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after four churches were burglarized in less than a week.

According to investigator Alan Watson, the first burglary happened at Pinetucky Church in Rentz on August 8.

Watson says a guitar was stolen in that burglary.

The following day, burglars hit Calvary Church and stole a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, flat screen TVs and more than $300 in cash.

Burglars hit the Pine Level Church on August 11 and stole a drill, drum set, keyboard, sword and a DVD player.

The next day, burglars hit the Union Baptist Church and stole a flat screen TV, ukulele, acoustic guitar, DVD player, lighting system with controls and two guitars.

Watson says those items were recovered in a broken-down car not too far from the church.

He says the case is active and arrests are pending, but investigators are still asking the community for help.

If you have any information on the suspects, you can call 478-272-1522.

