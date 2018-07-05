Four Macon men were charged in connection with an April 28 post-prom brawl outside a bowling alley.

A group of Jones County High School students told Bibb County investigators that a group attacked them at Pin Strikes on Sheraton Drive.

The group rode a limo to the bowling alley to celebrate after their prom in Macon.

The brawl reportedly started inside the bowling alley, which also serves alcohol, and moved outside to the parking lot. Around 20 people were involved.

A Bibb County incident report doesn't say how the fight started or what the groups were arguing about. No one was seriously injured.

The report says they identified four attackers through witness statements, videos and debit-card transactions.

According to the incident report:

Christian Fabrizio, 21, is charged with battery for punching a woman with the Jones County group.

Eddie Dixon, 20, is charged with two counts of battery, for allegedly striking a 42-year-old woman and a male.

Benjamin Cox, 21, is charged with being party to a crime and with taking part in an affray.

Patrick Sims, 20, is also charged with taking part in an affray.

A second incident report says the four turned themselves in to Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Friday, then contacted the sheriff's office that night about alleged "terroristic threats."

They said members of the Jones County group -- including one of the women who was punched -- posted their pictures and addresses on Facebook and said "they needed to find them."

"Other posts stated that if they would meet them they would beat all their asses and there would be a different outcome this time," the report says. "They also posted that they would smoke them and make them lost."

The report says deputies advised the four Macon suspects not to post about the case or communicate with the Jones County group in any way.

