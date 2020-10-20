4 Macon teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

The sheriff's office says two of the four teens were runaways, and that the driver was wanted for Monday's shooting on Third Avenue

MACON, Ga. — Four Macon teens face charges after trying to run away from deputies in a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the chain of events began Tuesday morning with an armed carjacking on Villa Avenue.

It was reported to deputies that two men approached a man working on his white Ford Taurus. One of the two men demanded the carjacking victim give his car to them, and then they drove off in it.

Deputies put out a BOLO on the Taurus and spotted it near the intersection of Bloomfield and Eisenhower Parkway.

The release says the driver of the stolen Ford saw the deputies and tried to drive away by turning into a nearby neighborhood.

Deputies reported seeing a man and a woman running away after being let out of the Taurus on Stallings Drive.

The other four people inside the stolen vehicle led deputies to the side road near Central Georgia Technical College, where they eventually drove off the road and into a tree.

The four teens inside the wrecked Taurus were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with injuries and are listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says two of the four teens were reported to be runaways, and parents of all four teens have been contacted by investigators.

At the accident scene, deputies found two guns inside the vehicle. One of them was reported stolen.

During the investigation, deputies found the 14-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was wanted for Monday’s shooting on Third Avenue that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

Because of their ages, names of the suspects were not given, but their charges are as follows:

Driver - Male – age 14 – (2cts) Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle)-Felony, Aggravated Assault, Underage Possession of a Firearm, & Attempting to Flee and Elude

Occupant - Male - age 15 - Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle)-Felony

Occupant - Male – age 13- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle)-Felony

Occupant - Female - age 13- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle)-Felony