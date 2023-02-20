Amber Alert: 4-month-old found safe

The child is believed to be in extreme danger according to the GBI.

MACON, Ga. — A 4-month-old boy has been found safe after an Amber Alert was activated for him when he was allegedly abducted from the Publix parking lot on Thomaston Road in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Malachi Walker was abducted from the Publix parking lot just after noon on Monday by a 13-year-old girl.

26-year-old Kevin Walker reported that his car was stolen from the parking lot. He was at a nearby Kroger when he met the teen and her mother, both family friends. The girl asked to go with Kevin while he was doing Instacart orders, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin completed two orders with the 13-year-old girl and Malachi. While waiting for another order to come in, Kevin took his 4-year-old son inside the store to clean him off.

When they returned the car was gone. The teen was seen on store surveillance cameras getting into the driver's seat of the silver 2017 Honda Accord and reversing before leaving the area.

They found them a few hours later at the Days Inn by Wyndham located at 3950 River Place Drive.

The child was returned to his parents along with the stolen car. The teen was taken into custody at the JRYDC for theft by taking and kidnapping.