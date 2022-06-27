x
Four people were arrested trying to sneak contraband inside the Wilcox County State Prison

It was two separate incidents. The contraband included cellphones, rolling papers, vape pens and charging cables.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people were arrested over the weekend trying to sneak contraband inside the Wilcox County State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. 

On June 24, two individuals were seen on the facility grounds. Kaylashia Wright and an unidentified male were arrested after being searched. 

They had tobacco, cellphones, lighters, cigarettes, rolling papers, vape pens, charging blocks, and charging cables on their person. They were taken to the Wilcox County Jail. 

The Abbeville Police Department arrested Issac Gibbs and Maurice Williams on June 25 after a traffic stop near the Wilcox County State Prison. During a search of the car, they found contraband wrapped in blue tape and cellophane. 

