4 teens charged with Warner Robins gun shop burglary

Police say the four teens stole a total of 6 'AR style' rifles. All of them were recovered.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four teens are facing charges of burglary after police say they broke into a Warner Robins gun shop. According to a news release, it happened around 5:15 a.m. Sunday at Clyde Armory on Watson Boulevard.

Officers were called for an alarm and found the front window broken. A person called 911 and said they saw someone hiding a rifle in the 3000-block of Watson.

Officers drove in that direction and found three teens with two “AR style rifles” near the Comfort Inn. A third rifle was hidden in the woods.

A K9 tracked down two more rifles, and then officers found the fourth suspect, who told them a sixth stolen rifle was hidden in the bushes at Olive Garden.

The four teens; ages 17, 15, 15, and 13, were arrested and charged with burglary, criminal damage, and underage possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information can call WRPD at 478-302-5380.