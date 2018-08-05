Traffic is being rerouted on Pierce Avenue in Macon after a 4-vehicle accident around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

That's according to Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff's Office.

A Ford Expedition driven by Samuel Fields was traveling south on Pierce Avenue when he swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting David Dantes' Honda CRV.

Fields then went on to hit the pole holding the light, and then hit a fire hydrant before hitting a Chevy Silverado driven by Rahim McCarley. A driver of a Mitsubishi Fuso box truck then ran over the hydrant.

Fields and his passenger complained of injuries. Fields was charged with reckless driving.

Sgt. Williams is asking drivers to avoid the area while power crews repair the traffic light.

