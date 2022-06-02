4 victims identified after fiery Monroe County crash, chase tops out at 170 mph

The Monroe County coroner says the four men were all from the Griffin area.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County coroner has identified the four men killed in a fiery crash and chase in Monroe County Sunday.

Coroner Joey Proctor says the four men all came from the Griffin area and he identified them as: Tyron Barrett, 17; Jarvis Redding, 18; Oman Ellis, 21; and G’Nai Foster, 22.

The crash is still under investigation, but here’s what we know so far based on a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The chase happened just after midnight Sunday when a deputy clocked a Dodge Charger scat pack going 102 mph near exit 189.

The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, at which point the driver sped up to around 170 mph and the deputy lost sight of the car.

Five minutes later, someone reported seeing a man on the High Falls Road exit ramp and a Dodge Charger on fire in the wood line.

Deputies got to the car fire and pulled two men out before they could no longer see due to the smoke and flames.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, and two men were taken to the Medical Center in Macon.

The sheriff’s office says three guns were found at the scene, as well as 17 credit cards.