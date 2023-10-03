4-year-old dead after drowning in pool in Lizella

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the child would have turned 5-years-old on Thursday.

LIZELLA, Ga. — A 4-year-old is dead in Lizella after drowning in a pool in Sunday, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley.

Miley says it happened during a gathering on Grace Trace when the child wandered off and fell into the pool.

Emergency crews took to the child to the Children's Hospital emergency room in Macon.

Doctors pronounced the child dead just after 3 p.m. Miley said.

The child has been identified Viraat Gosain. Miley says he would have turned 5-years-old on Thursday.

Miley says the child's parents are from the Marietta area.