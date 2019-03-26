BYRON, Ga. — For the Oliver family, March is a reminder of hard times. March 26th marks the 1-year anniversary of 4-year-old Ryder Oliver's brain cancer diagnosis.

After undergoing a 5-and-a-half hour surgery and multiple rounds of cancer treatment, Ryder was able to beat his diagnosis.

"October 12th, he was ringing the bell and done with treatment," says Ryder's mother, Kristin Oliver. "Right now, he's in remission and we're thrilled."

In honor of their son, Kristin and her husband Chad decided to host a fundraiser and blood drive at the Zaxby's that they own.

"This is a day that you feel should be acknowledged but not necessarily celebrated," says Oliver. "During his treatment, he received many blood transfusions, so we could not think of a better way to remember the day."

Attendees had the opportunity to donate their blood and donate to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

"It literally saved my little boy's life, so we are thrilled to be able to host it," says Oliver.

The Olivers partnered up with Alex's Lemonade Stand and the American Red Cross to make the event possible.