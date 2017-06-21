June 13, 2017. That's the day sergeants Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica lost their lives on the job working for the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Denise Monica and her daughters, Ashley and Zoey, say they think about Christopher Monica often.

He started as a corrections officer at Baldwin State Prison in 2011 and moved up the ranks.

"He became a sergeant, and when he became a sergeant, he always watched out for his people. There's not one that wouldn't tell you that," says Monica.

On the morning of June 13, 2017, Denise says she tried calling him, but he never answered.

Then she called the prison and eventually spoke to the warden.

"'I'm sorry, Mrs. Monica, but Sergeant Monica is deceased.' I fell to the floor, and that's all I remember," she says.

Investigators say it was around 6 a.m. when inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe shot and killed Monica and his fellow officer Curtis Billue.

It happened on a prison transport bus passing through Putnam County.

Law enforcement launched a manhunt for Dubose and Rowe that crossed state lines.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the crime wave included carjacking and a home invasion both here and in Tennessee.

"Two corrections officers were brutally murdered and then a phenomenal crime wave after that across two different states. It doesn't get much worse than that," he says.

Now, Donnie Rowe is set to go to trial in August.

"A trial like this is an arduous task for everybody involved, but we're truly looking forward to getting it done and getting it behind us and hopefully getting it right on to Mr. Dubose," says Sills.

But between court hearings and COVID-19 restrictions, the road to trial has taken much longer than the officers' families expected, and the Monicas say all they can do is wait.

After years of staying silent and turning down interviews, Monica says she felt like now is the time to talk about her husband.

"We don't want Chris to get lost," she says.

Denise says in the walls of her home, that doesn't happen.

She still has a full house with her two daughters, two grandchildren, four dogs, and a cat, but she says without her best friend, it will never really feel like home.

"He was the man that every woman dreams of. If there's a 'Prince Charming,' he was Prince Charming," she says.

The Monica family says they will be front and center for Rowe's trial and when Dubose gets his day in court.

"We are Chris's face, period. The trial's gonna be difficult, we know that," she says. "4 years is too long."

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe both face the death penalty if they are convicted of murdering sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue.