Bibb County Sheriff's deputies were able to box in the ambulance and bring it to a stop on I-16 in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing an ambulance from Piedmont Hospital in east Macon, according to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies caught up to the driver on I-16 westbound and were able to box in and bring the ambulance to a stop on the side of the road.

40-year-old Oriell Alexia Williams was taken into custody without incident and charged with Felony Theft by Taking.