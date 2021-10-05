Four cited after 41 cats found inside a U-Haul in Cordele

Officers say the cats had no food or litter boxes, and limited water. The people transporting them planned on letting them loose on a farm.

CORDELE, Ga. — Four people were cited over the weekend in Cordele after an off-duty officer reported a U-Haul full of cats.

According to a news release, it happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pilot Travel Center on 16th Avenue.

It says an off-duty animal control officer saw a U-Haul trailer full of animal cages with cats inside. She noted the cages were overcrowded and not safe for the animals.

Police got to the scene and found a total of 41 cats inside the trailer. They were being held in two squirrel traps, two cat traps, and four dog crates.

The release says the cats had no food or litter boxes, and limited water. It was also hot and didn’t have good ventilation.

The four people who were cited told officers they were in the process of moving the cats from Florida to Iowa, and that they were planning on letting the cats loose on a farm because the shelters were full.