City Clerk Mandy Stella says they are working with what they have to make sure residents don't see delays in services

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Right now, 41 Warner Robins city employees are in quarantine because of positive cases or exposure to the virus.

Houston County has had over 4500 positive COVID-19 cases and now, the City of Warner Robins is trying to keep up as more city employees have to quarantine.

Out of their 650 city employees, 41 are quarantining.

"This is probably the largest number at one time that we've had that's COVID-related," says City Clerk Mandy Stella.

She says her office, the Utility Department and the Public Works Department have been hit the hardest.

Montie Walters, Director of the Utility Department, says they've been dealing with people testing positive and quarantining for a while.

He says they are dealing with it the best they can and working to split up crews and alternating shifts to keep people away from each other.

Stella says with employees working from home with potentially spotty internet and drive thru windows closing, people could see some delays in services.

However, Mayor Randy Toms suspended utility disconnects until February.

"When you do have an employee that either comes back positive or has been exposed, a large majority of your department does go down," says Stella.

But, she says they are working with what they have to alleviate any disruptions.

"We are very thankful for other departments and their willingness to help where needed. Parks and Rec specifically has been so generous to have some of their part time employees working the door here at City Hall doing temperature screenings as people come in the door, verifying appointments, trying to help as much as they can."

However, the Police Department and the Fire Department haven't seen an unusual jump in numbers lately.

"We've done well, but that's not to say that we haven't had some positives," says Police Chief John Wagner.

He says they have six officers out right now and Fire Chief Ross Moulton says he's down three firefighters.

"We have a backup plan that we work on in case, God forbid, we have a mass amount of numbers out, but we still have to function no matter what. You can't just shut down a police department," says Wagner.

Chief Moulton says they keep all their stations separated, clean everything twice a day and follow all state and city protocols to keep everyone safe.

Throughout the pandemic, Moulton says he is so grateful for his staff's positive attitudes and willingness to work even with all the strict guidelines.

The drive-thru at city hall will reopen on Wednesday.