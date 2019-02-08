Keicha Danzie owns Good Boy Goodies, an all-natural dog treat brand inspired by her dog, Chubb.

"I'm currently do pop-ups. I'm doing First Friday tomorrow night, I'm doing the Mulberry Street Market, Wesleyan Market, and I'm excited to go to the Georgia National Fair," said Danzie

She wants to expand to one of these storefronts and says NewTown Macon gave her the push to do so.

"To give dogs a treat that's not only good to them, but good for them," said Danzie.

NewTown says they're already helping restaurants, retail spaces, and night spots. Josh Rogers, president of NewTown, says they offer guidance and financial backing through their loan program.

"It's a free service. People walk into our doors every day and say, 'I want to open a shoe shop,'"said Rogers.

Rogers says they're not proud that currently just 18% of downtown businesses are owned by African-Americans, so they started a Downtown Diversity Initiative.

They awarded 5 business owners including Danzie part of a $50,000 grant from The Community Foundation.

Winners:

-Beverly Pitts, Carbel's Beauty Plus: a sister location to Carbel's Beauty Supply on Pio Nono, offering beauty products and services

-Darrin Ford, A Brook Haven: upscale bar and lounge catering to downtown professionals to open at 401 Cherry Street in September

-Nathalie Armand-Bradley, ModPunch: an interior design firm offering a range of services, including virtual design and organizing services

-Brandon Woodfoord, Wizdum Clothing: a retail space for independent designers in middle Georgia and his own clothing line

-Kiecha Danzie, Good Boy Goodies: an all-natural dog treat wholesaler servicing clients throughout downtown and Bibb County

The money will help them move into a downtown storefront and help pay rent and market their programs.

Beverly Pitts, owner of Carbel's Beauty Plus, wants to open her third location in downtown Macon, after being in business for almost 3 decades.

"I find there are lots of young people who want to be involved in opening a new business and they don't know where to go. I think with a little help, we could see that increase," said Pitts.

Pitts hopes this will help first-time business owners like Danzie get the extra boost they need to make their brand successful.

Josh Rogers with NewTown says they're already looking at ways they can offer this opportunity again for more minority business owners.

Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages also partnered with NewTown to offer marketing services for the business owners.

