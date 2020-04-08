5 arrested on drug charges after Twiggs County traffic stops

Each traffic stop led to deputies finding what they believed to be meth

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Five people were arrested over the weekend after traffic stops in Twiggs County.

According to a news release, the first stop with an arrest happened Saturday on I-16.

A lieutenant stopped a car on the interstate that was going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver, identified as Gaylon Hinkins, had an outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation and the registration for the rental car he was driving was expired.

His passenger, Siedah Scott, was arrested after a search of the vehicle found 7 ounces of suspected meth in the center console.

Scott was charged with trafficking meth, and Hinkins was charged with trafficking meth, excessive speeding and expired registration. The two are being held without bond.

---

The second traffic stop with an arrest happened Sunday on I-16 when a deputy stopped a vehicle with a handwritten tag.

The driver, identified in the release as Jeremiah Johns, was found to have a revoked license and his passenger, Chelsea Hatton, was wanted by Brantley County for failing to appear in court.

While deputies were checking the vehicle prior to it being impounded, they reported finding what they believed to be meth and cocaine.

Johns is charged with possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of drug related objects, driving with a revoked license, not having insurance and operation of an unregistered vehicle. Hatton was charged with possession of schedule II narcotics and possession of drug related objects.

---

The third traffic stop happened Sunday on Highway 358 after deputies say a car failed to dim its headlights.

During a search of the stopped vehicle, the deputy reported finding five ounces of what they believed to be meth as well as marijuana, and Suboxone.

The passenger inside the car, Charla Lewis, told the deputy the drugs were hers and the driver didn’t know anything about them.

She was charged with trafficking meth, possession of schedule III narcotics and possession of marijuana.