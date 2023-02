The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the injuries are not life-threatening.

MACON, Ga. — Two people went to the hospital Thursday evening after a wreck involving five cars near the I-16/I-75 in Bibb County.

In an email to 13WMAZ, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened near exit 165.

They say one of the five cars involved flipped over.

Two people were transported to the hospital; the Sheriff's Office says their injuries are not life threatening.

The accident is still under investigation.