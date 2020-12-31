5 kids charged in Cordele Dollar General burglary

The suspects range in age from 7 to 13-years-old. The Cordele Police chief says he's "very concerned with the ages of the offenders."

CORDELE, Ga. — Five juveniles face charges after they allegedly burglarized a Dollar General in Cordele late Tuesday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to a security alarm at the location on East 16th Avenue just before midnight.

When they got to the scene, they found two juveniles and saw the front door of the dollar store had been broken.

Officers then found three more people that investigators later determined to be involved in the burglary.

The release says surveillance footage shows where the five juveniles entered the business, and one of them had a BB gun. Investigators found BB gun holes or broken windows in four nearby businesses and one car.

The juveniles range in age from 7 to 13-years-old and the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted about their charges.

The children were released to their parents pending further action in Juvenile Court.

“We are very concerned with the ages of the offenders in this investigation,” said Chief Lewis Green.