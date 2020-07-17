5 members of the ‘Hot Boyz’ arrested after gang investigation in Sandersville

Sandersville Police say this is the first case of its kind in their department's history

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are facing charges after a joint investigation in Washington County.

According to Sandersville Police, the investigation was tipped off in 2018 when a search warrant was executed that resulted in three people being arrested.

Police then worked with ATF to continue an investigation into the connection between certain individuals and crimes being committed in Sandersville.

This week, investigators announced that five people have been arrested that are alleged to be part of a “non-traditional criminal street gang” known as the Hot Boyz.

The five men arrested face drug charges, aggravated assault charges, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and more.

They were identified as: Eric Key, Deaundre Simmons, Deandre Burke, Christopher Williams, and Christopher Reynolds (from left to right)

Police say that throughout the joint investigation, they seized marijuana, meth, ecstasy, Xanax and a total of 16 firearms.

“This case is the first of its kind in the history of the Sandersville Police Department,” said police.

The Washington County Multi- Agency Gang Unit says they estimate at least five non-traditional, hybrid criminal gangs operating within Sandersville and Washington County with a total of at least 150 members.

According to the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, 157 of the 159 counties in Georgia have reported gang activity.