MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:22 p.m.:

One lane of Georgia 42 Southbound is now open, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. GDOT is continuing to fix the washed out road.

--------

A five-mile stretch of the state highway has been closed after rain caused a washout on Georgia 42 southbound near milepost 10 in before the Maynard's Mill Road intersection in Monroe County.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, officials have closed the roadway from mileposts 8 to 13 and are diverting traffic. The release says roads are estimated to remain closed until around 2 a.m., and are encouraging drivers to avoid the area through the overnight hours, at least until 6 a.m.

For alternate routes, GDOT asks drivers to call Georgia 511 or check the Georgia 511 app.

