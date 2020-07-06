FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Five more people have been charged after a shooting last week that left a 24-year-old man dead in Fort Valley.

According to Fort Valley Police, investigators were told videos were circulating that showed a fight alleged to have taken place prior to the fatal shooting.

Warrants were then issued for the following five people:

Jadarius Sanders, 23, is charged with aggravated battery and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Marlexia Sanders, 22, is charged with battery

Shandreka Warren, 21, Deshard Postell, 21, and Pierre Williams, 21, are charged with battery and participation in criminal street gang activity.

That brings the total number of people charged in connection to the fatal shooting up to 7.

However -- of the seven -- only two people are formally charged with Juan Stewart's murder: 27-year-old Richard Postell and 26-year-old Jada Williams.

Here’s background on the case:

According to a news release, Fort Valley Police responded to a call of shots fired at the complex on Edwards Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

When officers got to the scene, they found Juan Stewart with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS was called and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

