5 people arrested in connection to burglary on Vineville Avenue

Three face a charge of 2nd-degree burglary. Two others were wanted in Bibb County and Jones County for other offenses.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged five people in connection to a Macon burglary, according to a press release.

They say on August 30 around 6:52 a.m., a call came into the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center about suspicious activity on Brookdale Avenue.

It was reported that two men and a woman were pushing a chest and moving items in the area, the release says.

While in the area, deputies discovered the Furniture Clinic on 3192 Vineville Avenue had been burglarized.

During the investigation, investigators responded to a home in the 100 block of Comer Terrace where the suspects were located, the release says.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, leading to five suspects' arrest.

The stolen merchandise from the Furniture Clinic was also found in the home.

The suspects are 28-year-old Tyler Bliss, 36-year-old Christian Edwards, 39-year-old Whitney Hooks, 31-year-old Adrian McDowell, and 52-year-old Trina Bliss.

All suspects were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Headquarters for questioning and then to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center.

Tyler Bliss, Edwards, and Hooks all face a charge of 2nd degree burglary. McDowell was wanted in Bibb County for a misdemeanor offense, his warrant was served. Trina Bliss was wanted in Jones County. Her warrant was also served.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.