500 jobs coming to Americus at new solar panel manufacturing facility

NanoPV is spending $36 million on putting a manufacturing and distribution facility into an existing building in Sumter County

AMERICUS, Ga. — More than 500 jobs are coming to Americus as a solar panel manufacturing facility is setting up shop in Sumter County.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that NanoPV is planning to invest $36 in opening a manufacturing and distribution facility there.

NanoPV is a U.S. solar technology company with 20 years of experience in solar cell technologies and panel manufacturing. They make advanced solar panels and provide manufacturing equipment to their clients.

Kemp’s announcement says NanoPV will operate in an existing 56,000-square-foot building on Martin Marietta Drive in Americus.

It will create several hundred jobs for people in Sumter County and the surrounding area in solar manufacturing, quality control, operations and maintenance, research and development, and marketing.

“This incredible investment by NanoPV in Americus is a testament to Georgia's thriving solar environment and our laser focus on bringing big projects to rural parts of our state,” said Governor Kemp. “Over 500 new, good-paying jobs will leverage the unique assets of Sumter County and South Georgia and help lead to generational growth across the entire region."