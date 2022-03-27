51st Annual Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival closes out on day 2

The festival stretches nearly a quarter mile from Broadway to Second Street on Mulberry.

MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from our coverage of Day 1 of the arts and crafts festival.

Vendors from all across the state lined countdown for the 51st Annual Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival.

Throughout the day you could see hundreds of vendors shopping for unique, one of a kind, homemade items.

This is the first time the Robert Page and his family have experienced the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon.

"We found some unique plants and some bird feeders and things for the yard and all kind of treats for the dog," he said.