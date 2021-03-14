She threatened to attack law enforcement personnel at the scene with a steak knife during attempts to get her back to land.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A 54-year-old woman on a homemade raft was rescued along Lower River Road in Youngstown on Sunday morning.

Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 in a Facebook post said she was rescued in the 3600 block of Lower River Road in Youngstown. She had departed near the Lewiston Landing Park.

She was brought back to land "after an agent used a fishing net pole to knock the knives from her hands," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman was treated for hypothermia at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where she received medical and psychiatric care.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene at 4:21 a.m. U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Niagara Falls Station, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office assisted, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.