55-year-old man dies in jet ski crash on Lake Sinclair

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Lake Sinclair man is dead after a crash on a personal watercraft on the lake Wednesday evening.

According to Sergeant Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. about an accident at Twin Bridges Marina on the Putnam County side of the lake.

Witnesses say 55-year-old Christopher Lovin was riding a jet ski at a high speed when he hit a wave and was thrown off.

He was unconscious and not breathing when bystanders pulled him out. Attempts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful.

The crash is still under investigation.

His family has been notified.