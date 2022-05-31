56-year-old bicyclist hit, killed on Godfrey Road in Putnam County

56-year-old Teresa Rose was riding a bike on Godfrey Road when she was hit by a van driven by 32-year-old Josafat Gonzalez-Villagrana.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Putnam deputies are investigating after an accident that killed a woman on Godfrey Road Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, just before 7:15 p.m., 56-year-old Teresa Rose was riding a bike on Godfrey Road when she was hit by a van driven by 32-year-old Josafat Gonzalez-Villagrana. Witnesses told deputies that Gonzalez-Villagrana was turning west onto Glades Road and hit Rose on her bicycle as she was traveling toward Eatonton at the intersection.

Rose died at the scene.

The release says Gonzalez-Villagrana was arrested and taken to the Putnam County jail where he is charged with Misdemeanor Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Give Right of Way, and Failure to Give a turn signal.