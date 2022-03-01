'Just to brighten up the space people live in': 567 Center holds artist showcase in downtown Macon

Painter Tom Cowsert has been living in Spain for the past 25 years but has come back to his hometown of Macon to visit family and show off his artwork.

MACON, Ga. — January 7 is the first Friday of 2022 and downtown Macon is kicking it off with a several events and showings.

The 567 Center for Renewal will be hosting an artist showcase for First Friday featuring painter Tom Cowsert.

Cowsert will be showing off over 10 different works, including some never-before-seen paper collage pieces.

“I’ve always enjoyed painting and I paint in oil painting. You know, it’s just that I like the texture, the smell and the intensity of the colors,” Cowsert said.

Previously, Cowsert worked as a banker before deciding that he wanted to become an artist full-time.

He has been living in Spain for the past 25 years but has come back to his hometown of Macon to visit family and show off his artwork.

He says the most rewarding part of being an artist is getting to meet people who have bought his work.

“Sometimes, I’ll meet someone who says, ‘I have a painting of yours that I’ve had for 20 years, bought it and I look at it every day and it makes me happy.’ Well, that’s the best satisfaction I could hope for because when I worked at the bank, nobody told me that,” Cowsert said.

He lists his artistic influences as Picasso, Matisse, and Juan Gris. He says his style has elements of cubism while also being realistic and modern.

“In the end, I think it’s a synthesis of style that’s kind of become my own,” he said.

The collection he will be showcasing is titled Esta Vida: This Life.

Cowsert says he came up with the name because he felt it was reflective of the experience the world has been through during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“It’s really sort of to enjoy life, to enjoy the moment, and to take pleasure in small things and bright moments and just to enjoy life,” he said.

Cowsert says he hopes that his work transports people to a different place, “And to really just to brighten up the space people live in, and having been stuck inside for so long, if you're going to be inside, you should have nice things to look at.”

You can see Esta Vida: This Life in person at the 567 Center for Renewal on Friday Jan. 7 from 6-9 p.m.

The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 28. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To keep up with Cowsert and his work, you can check him out on Facebook and Instagram.

To see other First Friday events, you can look to NewTown Macon’s Facebook page.