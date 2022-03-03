'Downtown, food, and music just go well together': 57th annual St. Patrick's Festival back in Dublin

All the money raised for this year's festivities goes into next year's St. Patrick's events.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The 57th annual St. Patrick's Festival is back in Dublin. This weekend, you can join in the fun at the 'Pig in the Park BBQ Championship' and 'Music & Munchies at the Market.'

This year for Music & Munchies, they found the Swingin' Medallions to perform at the event at Market on Madison.

Jeff Cannon and Kathy Jones are co-chairs of the music event.

"They call themselves the 'Party Band of the South,'" Jones said.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday and tickets are $10. They say you can expect around 13 food vendors offering seafood, barbecue, and sweets. Something new this year -- beer and wine.

"I always say downtown, food, and music just go well together. This beautiful venue, the farmers market, is just a wonderful place to host the event," Jones said.

Throughout the festival, there will be more than 40 events. Mainstreet Director for the Downtown Development Authority Jordan Crabb says it's all about family fun.

"It's extremely special for me because I felt like I got to watch it just blossom into what it is today, even from a kid," Crabb said.

You'll also find 30 teams set up for the BBQ competition. Admission is free for it. It begins at 7 p.m. Friday night, and the live Music begins at 7:30 p.m. with local talent Raisin' Helton. Then. it starts back up at 10 a.m. Saturday morning for the competition.

Lindsay Black, co-chairman for the festival, says it gives an opportunity to show off town pride.

"Our goal is just to keep the festival growing, bringing in tourism, bringing in people to support these nonprofits and these businesses, and overall, just showing off this awesome city," Black said.