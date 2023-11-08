'This will help a really great family': 5k for Central Georgia 2-year-old diagnosed with cancer set for Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After Lucas Massengale was diagnosed with cancer, his mom, Ashley Massengale, knew the treatment came with some heavy financial pressures.
Lucas was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia – which affects the blood and bone marrow – last year, and the Gray community came together to help the family deal with the costs.
That’s why Shelby Flewellyn organized the first-ever LucasKadeStrong family 5k. Now, the 5k is back for Lucas, who is now 2 years old.
“This will help a really great family,” Flewellyn said last year. “This is a loving, kind family and it’s all for them.”
With the help of the Gray community, Flewellyn started the fundraiser to help cover Lucas’ treatment.
The event is from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Jones County High School in Gray on Saturday.
Along with a 5K, the event will feature a variety of fun festivities.
There will be inflatables, face painting, food trucks and more.
According to AARP Magazine, the total cost of cancer treatment is on average $150,000, but the cost of treatment can range dramatically.
The cost depends on the size of the patient's cancer, the treatments used and the patient's insurance.
