'This will help a really great family': 5k for Central Georgia 2-year-old diagnosed with cancer set for Saturday

Lucas Massengale was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago. Now, the Gray community is coming together again to help cover the costs of his treatment.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After Lucas Massengale was diagnosed with cancer, his mom, Ashley Massengale, knew the treatment came with some heavy financial pressures.

Lucas was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia – which affects the blood and bone marrow – last year, and the Gray community came together to help the family deal with the costs.

That’s why Shelby Flewellyn organized the first-ever LucasKadeStrong family 5k. Now, the 5k is back for Lucas, who is now 2 years old.

“This will help a really great family,” Flewellyn said last year. “This is a loving, kind family and it’s all for them.”

With the help of the Gray community, Flewellyn started the fundraiser to help cover Lucas’ treatment.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Jones County High School in Gray on Saturday.

Along with a 5K, the event will feature a variety of fun festivities.

There will be inflatables, face painting, food trucks and more.

According to AARP Magazine, the total cost of cancer treatment is on average $150,000, but the cost of treatment can range dramatically.