Lakeview Academy fifth graders work to inspire their peers

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Fifth grade role models are reaching out to their peers and telling them why it’s okay to be good. On Monday, fourth graders at Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville got advice from some Eagle Ambassadors.

The student leaders sat in the classroom and shared their stories on facing challenges and how they overcame them.

The program started in August and has already received over $5,000 in sponsorships and donations.

Each ambassador was hand-picked by Joel Respess, a teacher at the academy. He wanted a way to shine a light on youth leaders and then let them inspire the school’s rising leaders.

“It feels very good to think that people are inspired because of me and other ambassador, and they will be good in the future,” said ambassador Carsyn Johnson.

"If I say it, you know there's this gap of decades between me and the younger kids. But if their peer says it, they're so close to the same age. Every word that comes off their lips just sounds like the truth,” said Respess.