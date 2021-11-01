6 arrested in series of Twiggs County traffic stops

The six people all face varying gun and drug charges

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of four traffic stops from within the last month on Monday.

The first happened on Dec. 17 when a deputy stopped someone for speeding on I-16. A news release says a deputy smelled marijuana, and seven ounces of it were recovered after a search, along with five ounces of MDMA, 13 ounces of edibles and a gun.

The driver, Quashawn Hutchinson of Beaufort, SC, was arrested and charged with excessive speed, possession of marijuana, trafficking and possession of a schedule I narcotic, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and possession of drug-related objects. He is out on bond and is awaiting trial.

The second happened on Dec. 21 when a sergeant stopped someone on Highway 57 for violating the hands-free law.

The driver, Johnny Floyd of Macon, was found to be driving with a suspended license and was wanted in Coffee, Jeff Davis and Telfair counties. A search was conducted on the vehicle and 50g of meth was recovered, along with a homemade firearm suppressor and 9mm handgun with the serial number filed off.

Floyd was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of a silencer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession and trafficking of a schedule II narcotic and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He is now in Jeff Davis County awaiting trial.

The third happened on Dec. 26 when a deputy stopped to check on a car that was sitting in the median of I-16.

The news release says the two people inside, Kristi Browning and Michael Walden (both from Lyons), were passed out. When they got out of the vehicle, deputies found syringes, a bag of marijuana, 37 g of marijuana and several stolen credit cards.

Walden was arrested and charged with trafficking a schedule II narcotic, identity fraud and possession of marijuana. He is in Toombs County for an outstanding warrant. Browning is charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic, DUI, possession of marijuana, and failure to report an accident. She is being held in Twiggs County.

The fourth and final stop in the news release happened on Jan 9, when a deputy stopped someone for speeding on I-16. Deputies found 18 pounds of vacuum-packed marijuana and a gun.

Khonnequa Hawkins was arrested and charged with excessive speed and marijuana trafficking. Jordan Gaines is charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Both are being held in Twiggs County.