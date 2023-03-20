6 cars broken into at the Courtyard by Marriott in Macon

The Fairfield Inn across the street on Sheraton drive also experienced a series of car break-ins last Friday.

MACON, Ga. — Several people staying at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Macon reported having their car broken into overnight earlier in March, according to an incident report.

This comes after 13WMAZ reported about a similar string of car break-ins at the Fairfield Inn across the street.

On Friday, March 17 a deputy arrived at the Courtyard by Marriott after a man reported his car was broken into.

Jonathan Aldrich, the car owner, said he came outside the hotel and found his front passenger window shattered on his Ford F-150, according to an incident report. Aldrich says he didn't notice anything missing from his car.

Another victim in the same parking lot, James P. Hughes, approached the responding deputy saying his rear drivers side window of his Chevrolet Silverado was shattered. Hughes also said nothing was missing from his car.

A third person, William Rutherford, also approached the responding deputy saying his Ford F-150 was broken into as well. His back passenger window was shattered.

Rutherford showed the deputy that his front passenger side window was cracked from where someone attempted to break the window. He said nothing was taken from his car.

A fourth person also approached the deputy saying his truck had two cracks in the window from where someone attempted to break it.

The deputy canvassed the area and noticed two more cars had shattered windows.

When John Thurman walked out of the hotel he found the front drivers side window of his GMC Sierra truck shattered.

He told the deputy a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses were missing.

Another car, a Ford Maverick, also had a shattered passenger window. The owner said nothing was taken.

The Courtyard by Marriott does not have cameras outside it's building.

13WMAZ reached out the Fairfield Inn for comment on their car break-in's and nobody from the Fairfield Inn was available for comment Friday afternoon.

The Courtyard said, "No comment."