6 passengers injured in fatal Lake Tobesofkee boat accident released from hospital

No details are available yet on possible charges.

MACON, Ga. — All six of the people injured in a boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee early Saturday morning are now out of the hospital.

They all work at the Fish N Pig restaurant, along with 22-year-old assistant manager William Childs, who died in the accident from blunt force trauma.

The restaurant remains closed Tuesday and plans to reopen on Aug. 3 to give employees time to grieve and heal.

The seven staff members were on an anchored pontoon boat Saturday when a cigarette boat smashed into it, killing Childs and injuring the other six passengers.

No details are available yet on possible charges.

DNR Public Affairs Officer Mark McKinnon says they plan to complete their investigation, present the case to the DA, and then work with them to determine charges. It could take 2-3 months to get to that point.