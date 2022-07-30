6 people rescued from Chattahoochee River, Atlanta fire officials say

The group was rescued as metro Atlanta started to see summertime storms.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews worked to help a group of people stuck along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon.

Six people were involved in the river rescue, AFR officials said. Crews were called to a home along Cochise Drive in southeast Atlanta to help the group. The neighborhood is by The Lovett School off Paces Ferry Road.

Officials said it was early in their response and they did not have any details about injuries at the time. However, all six people were safely removed from the water.

Metro Atlanta had a 60 percent chance for evening storms, according to 11Alive StormTrackers. The pop-up showers were moving through Atlanta's midtown area as of 4:20 p.m., with the forecast track showing much of north Georgia projected to see rain.

Rescue crews did not say if the weather was a factor in their operations.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.