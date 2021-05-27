6 recycling containers placed at fire stations in Macon to help alleviate pickup delays

Waste Management is offering a sign on bonus of $5,000 for any CDL Drivers and Diesel Technicians who remain employed for at least 12 months.

MACON, Ga. — Due to the lack of workers, ADS Waste Management does not have enough vehicles to collect household recycling, so six recycling containers have been placed at Macon fire stations that will allow people to drop off their material.

According to a release from Macon-Bibb County's the Hub, this was done in attempt to help people alleviate full recycling carts.

“We want you to know that we are working diligently to remedy this situation, and firmly believe we are taking the appropriate actions to do so including bringing in outside resources to assist with delays,” says Marla Prince, Senior Community Relations Specialist with Waste Management. “Additional routes have been added and we continue to onboard new teammates.”

“This is certainly an inconvenience for many people, and we’re hoping providing these containers will help alleviate some of the issue with missed recycling collection,” says Mayor Lester Miller.

Should either of the cans not get collected, leave it on the curb and call 478-405-5000 to report the missed collection.

Recycling Container Locations

4036 Napier Avenue

193 Coliseum Drive

3410 Jones Road

3020 Riverside Drive

7099 Price Road

1191 First Street

Waste Management is offering a sign on bonus of $5,000 for any CDL Drivers and Diesel Technicians who remain employed for at least 12 months.