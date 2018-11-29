A 6-year-old is dead and three people are in critical condition after an accident near Roberson Mill Road Thursday morning.

Georgia State Patrol says they were sent to a two-vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. at Hilandale Drive and Georgia State Route 29.

They determined a black Toyota RAV4 failed to yield when getting on the highway and was hit on the driver’s side by a silver Dodge Avenger traveling south at a ‘high rate of speed.’

One of the passengers in the Avenger, 6-year-old Davien Allen, died at Navicent Health Baldwin in Milledgeville.

Everyone else involved in the accident was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS.

The driver of the Avenger, RAV4 and one other passenger are in critical condition at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.

