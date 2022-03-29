His family says they just want him to come home.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The search is still on for Donald Hightower from Johnson County. He went missing along with his car last October. We went out to Johnson County to talk to his family and get the latest on the search.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is where deputies have been helping the Hightower family try to find 60-year-old Don Hightower. His family says they just want him to come home.

"We was right here watching the Georgia vs. Florida game that day he left,” says Scott Hightower.

Scott Hightower is Don's son. He says that after watching the game, Don was supposed to drive from his sister's house and call them when he made it home. They haven't heard from or seen him for the past five months.

"You would think that somebody's seen him or there was a tip to come in, but it always was nothing,” he says.

Scott still searches for Donald every day, but has had to return to normal life. He still has no idea what could've happened to his dad, but he's heard some theories.

"There's been a rumor going around down there for about a month-and-a-half or so that there's a bunch of meth addicts that could've robbed him, or done this and done that. The fact of the matter is, we have no idea,” he says.

Scott says that the GBI has been helping his family and the sheriff's office but would like them to take more action.

“And if the GBI would just do that, it would make me and the entire family feel much better about this rumor that's going around,” he says. If they say, 'Hey, it's just a rumor, there's nothing to this,' because that would give peace – not just to me, but my entire family,” Hightower says.

In a statement, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said they've used drones, dive teams to look underwater, search dogs, and more to look for Hightower.

In a Facebook post, the Johnson County Sheriff wrote they've requested help from the GBI office multiple times and were denied.

The GBI posted a response saying they've helped with searches, intelligence gathering, and have provided continuous consultation to the sheriff's office. They said they'd continue to work with them to provide the Hightower family with the answers they deserve.