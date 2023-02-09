60th Anniversary of the March on Washington Memorial Program held in Milledgeville

It was a multi-county event meant to honor the history of the March on Washington and recognize current struggles while preparing for a brighter future.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — People marched in the streets in Milledgeville on Saturday as part of the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington Memorial Program.

The march began at 1 p.m., and then was followed by a program that featured guest speakers and community leaders.

One of the speakers was Mickeayla Clark, a South Georgia Activist and Coffee County Democrats Chair.

The theme of the event was "Participate, Activate, Motivate."

Folks could march and honor the hard work of the community leaders of 60 years ago, while educating, motivating, and activating current community leaders.

Organizers said they were stunned by the turnout, and want the community to be more active so people can face the issues we see together.