WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For over 60 years, the annual Warner Robins Christmas parade has marched down Watson Boulevard.

The parade will celebrate 62 years in just a few weeks, but there will be some changes this year starting with the fact that the parade will no longer go down Watson Boulevard.

Kelly Mabie of Rigby’s says the route will start at Central Georgia Technical College on Cohen Walker Drive, turn onto Karl Drive, and end with a "special surprise" in the Rigby’s parking lot.

"It’s about who you’re with, not about what road you’re standing on," said Mabie.

The Jen and Jac Boutique sits right behind the parade route, and Terri Stork said she is excited.

"I think traditions are always hard to break since it’s been in Warner Robins on Watson Boulevard for so many years, but I am super-excited that it’s out this way and I think it will bring a lot of the local community out this way that typically would not drive out this way," said Stork.

Parking is free and there will be bouncy houses, snacks, and restrooms along the route.

Judges like Jenni Kerr from SASS Salon will grade parade participants.

"We’re gonna be looking for the most-patriotic, the most Christmas-themed, and a little bit of sass involved in it. A little bit of flair."

She said they'll also be looking for who generates the most crowd participation.

As for the Grand Marshal, Mabie says they decided to do something a little different.

"We’ve actually picked the POW/MIA Chair of Honor, everyone who has fought for us to have things like being able to go and enjoy a parade," she said.

They will also have some of the World War II veterans who were supposed to be the Grand Marshals last year before the parade was rained out.

The parade starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th.

As for detours and closed roads, Mabie said the new route shouldn’t disrupt a lot of traffic and the parade will last about an hour-and-a-half.

There is still time to get involved. They have extended the registration deadline to November 22nd and Mabie said they are still looking for vendors.

