PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 63-year-old man died Tuesday during a fishing trip with friends on Lake Sinclair in Putnam County.

According to Sgt. Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the man supposedly clutched his chest and sank into the water.

Sgt. Stanford says the man was recovered and pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.