63-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car on Thomaston Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle on Thomaston Road near Heath Road in Macon Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9:30 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was driving west on Thomaston Road when she hit a 63-year-old man on a motorcycle while she was making a left turn into the Circle K.

The man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

This accident is still under investigation.