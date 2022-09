Crews were able to remove 63-year-old Joanne Turner from the burning home, but were unable to save her life.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died after a fire that happened at a home in Forsyth on Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Fire Department, fire crews and EMS were called to the burning home where they found a woman trapped inside. Crews asked for help from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were able to get the woman, 63-year-old Joanne Turner, out of the house and attempted to save her life, but she died due to her injuries.